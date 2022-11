New Suit - Patent

Broadcom, a manufacturer of semiconductor processing equipment, was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Western District Court. The court case was filed by Ramey LLP on behalf of AttestWave. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-01244, AttestWave, LLC v. Broadcom, Inc.

