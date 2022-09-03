New Suit - Patent

Mobile messaging and B2C solutions company Attentive Mobile filed a patent infringement lawsuit against 317 Labs d/b/a Emotive on Thursday in Delaware District Court. The complaint, brought by Morris Nichols Arsht & Tunnell and King & Spalding, asserts two patents pertaining to mobile-signup and mobile-messaging products and platforms. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01163, Attentive Mobile Inc. v. 317 Labs Inc. d/b/a Emotive.

Technology

September 03, 2022, 12:27 PM