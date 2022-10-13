Attempts to Create a Non-Exam Path to Law Licensure in Calif...

News From Law.com

For the second time in two months, a committee charged with considering alternatives to California's notoriously difficult bar exam failed to reach a consensus on how, or even if, the state might offer a path to a law license that doesn't require passing the traditional two-day test. At the end of a meeting that went on for more than four hours Thursday, the group's 17 voting members could not find majority support for any of the four recommendations put up for a vote.

October 13, 2022, 7:48 PM