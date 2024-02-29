Attacking a Judge: Coats Rose Attorney Fired | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Coats Rose fired an attorney after receiving a complaint from the Houston Lawyers Association about an attack letter the lawyer sent to an immigration judge running for a district court seat. Erica Hughes, a federally appointed judge described the letter was "threatening and harassing" in an interview with Fox 26 Houston. Hughes is in the Democratic primary race against Harris County District Court incumbent Mike Engelhart. She was the topic of media attention, because Engelhart challenged her application to be on the ballot, an issue that was settled by the Texas Supreme Court in Hughes' favor.

February 29, 2024, 4:40 PM

