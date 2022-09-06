New Suit - Consumer

AT&T Mobility filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Eastern District Court accusing T-Mobile USA of engaging in a defamation campaign in order to attract senior citizens as customers. The case, brought by Reese Marketos LLP, contends that T-Mobile has deployed the site BannedSeniors.com to falsely claim that AT&T bans senior citizens from using its service and only gives discounted wireless pans to seniors who reside in Florida. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00760, AT&T Mobility LLC v. T-Mobile USA Inc.

Telecommunications

September 06, 2022, 1:09 PM