New Suit - Contract

CenturyLink, a Lumen Technologies company, and a slew of other telecommunications providers were slapped with a lawsuit Wednesday in Louisiana Western District Court arising from the U.S. federal government's 'FirstNet' project, a contract to build a wireless network for first responders. The lawsuit was filed by Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick and McMichael & Carter on behalf of AT&T, which was awarded the contract by the U.S. Department of Commerce, and New Cingular Wireless PCS. The defendants accuse the defendants of breaching network infrastructure agreements by failing to provide AT&T customers with 'geographically diverse,' reliable service. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-05172, AT&T Corp et al v. Central Telephone Company of Virginia et al.