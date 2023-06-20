New Suit - Securities

Lewis Rice filed a shareholder lawsuit Monday in Missouri Eastern District Court on behalf of outsourced equipment and facility maintenance provider ATS Equity LLC. The complaint contends that Advanced Technology Services Inc. refuses to allow ATS to engage in an independent appraisal process to value its shares in accordance with an executed shareholders agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00785, ATS Equity, L.L.C. v. Advanced Technology Services, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

June 20, 2023, 7:45 AM

Plaintiffs

ATS Equity, L.L.C.

Plaintiffs

Lewis Rice

defendants

Advanced Technology Services, Inc.

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims