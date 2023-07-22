New Suit - Copyright

Atom Tickets, a movie ticketing app and website, sued Great Bowery Inc. d/b/a Trunk Archive on Friday for declaratory judgment in a copyright dispute. The suit, backed by Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch and Prikey Barber PLLC, pertains to photos that were published on Atom Tickets' website as part of in-line embedded Twitter posts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-05952, Atom Tickets, LLC v. Great Bowery, Inc. d/b/a Trunk Archive.

California

July 22, 2023, 2:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Atom Tickets, LLC

Plaintiffs

Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch

defendants

Great Bowery, Inc. d/b/a Trunk Archive

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims