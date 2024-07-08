Who Got The Work

Lauren Keller Katzenellenbogen, Matthew Petersen and Alexander D. Zeng of Knobbe, Martens, Olson & Bear have entered appearances for Treasure Garden in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed May 23 in Georgia Northern District Court by Allen Dyer Doppelt Milbrath & Gilchrist and Perilla Knox & Hildebrandt on behalf of ATLeisure, asserts a single patent related to patio and outdoor umbrellas. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr., is 1:24-cv-02270, ATLeisure, LLC v. Treasure Garden, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 08, 2024, 1:12 PM

Plaintiffs

ATLeisure, LLC

Plaintiffs

Allen Dyer Doppelt & Gilchrist

Perilla Knox & Hildebrandt LLP

Defendants

Treasure Garden, Inc.

defendant counsels

Hill, Kertscher & Wharton, LLP

Knobbe, Martens, Olson & Bear

Nature of Claim: 830/over patent claims