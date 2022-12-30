New Suit - Trade Secrets

Atlas Travel Solutions d/b/a ATS Americas filed a trade secrets lawsuit against Travel America, Frederique Le Comte and Alekxander Orfanides on Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Jackson Lewis, accuses former employees Le Comte and Orfanides of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information to launch a competing company Travel America. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:22-cv-62444, Atlas Travel Solutions Inc. v. Le Comte et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

December 30, 2022, 3:01 PM