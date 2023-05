Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Stoll Keenon Ogden on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Nucor Steel Gallatin, the Commonwealth of Kentucky and Caroll County to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Axon & Allen on behalf of Atlas Industrial Contractors. The case is 3:23-cv-00031, Atlas Industrial Contractors, LLC v. Nucor Steel Gallatin LLC et al.

Government

May 05, 2023, 7:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Atlas Industrial Contractors, LLC

Plaintiffs

Grant M. Axon

defendants

Carroll County, Kentucky

Commonwealth of Kentucky Finance & Administration Cabinet Department of Revenue

Nucor Steel Gallatin LLC

defendant counsels

Crawford & Baxter, P.S.C.

Stoll Keenon Ogden

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract