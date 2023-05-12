New Suit - Patent

HP Inc. was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Texas Western District Court. The suit, filed on behalf of Atlas Global Technologies, pursues claims that certain HP laptops and other products incorporate features patented by the plaintiff to meet advanced ‘Wi-Fi 6’ standards. The complaint was brought by Susman Godfrey and Heim Payne & Chorush. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00349, Atlas Global Technologies LLC v. HP Inc.

May 12, 2023, 5:19 PM

Atlas Global Technologies LLC

Heim Payne & Chorush, LLP

HP Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims