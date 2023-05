New Suit - Patent

Dell Technologies was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Texas Western District Courts over the company's 'Wi-Fi 6' line of products. The court action was filed by Susman Godfrey and Heim Payne & Chorush on behalf of Atlas Global Technologies, which asserts eight patents. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00350, Atlas Global Technologies LLC v. Dell Technologies Inc. et al.

May 12, 2023, 5:18 PM

