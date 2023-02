Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kaufman & Canoles on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against George M. Kokolis and Wendy N. Kokolis to Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, over a lien dispute, was filed by attorney Samuel R. Brown II on behalf of Atlas General Contracting Inc. The case is 4:23-cv-00029, Atlas General Contracting, Inc. v. Kokolis et al.

Construction & Engineering

February 27, 2023, 12:57 PM