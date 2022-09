Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Western World Insurance to North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Davis Hartman Wright on behalf of Atlantic Towers Association. The case is 7:22-cv-00167, Atlantic Towers Assn., Inc. v. Western World Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 08, 2022, 6:06 PM