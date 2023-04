New Suit - Real Property

Margolis Edelstein filed a product liability lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of Atlantic States Insurance, as subrogee of Douglas Markey and Sharon Markey. The suit, over an allegedly faulty dehumidifier, takes aim at Lowe's and New Widetech Industries Co. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-01477, Atlantic States Insurance Company v. New Widetech Industries Co., Ltd. et al.

Insurance

April 18, 2023, 4:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Atlantic States Insurance Company

Margolis Edelstein

defendants

Lowe's Ocmpanies, Inc.

New Widetech Industries Co., Ltd.

nature of claim: 245/for product liability claims