New Suit - ERISA

Deloitte was slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court. The lawsuit, which seeks reimbursement for medical services provided to a policyholder, was brought by Halkovich Law on behalf of Atlantic Spine Center LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00614, Atlantic Spine Center, L.L.C. v. Deloitte, LLP.