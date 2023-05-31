New Suit - Contract

Thomas Thomas & Hafer filed a lawsuit Wednesday in District of Columbia District Court on behalf of Atlantic Specialty Insurance Co. The suit, which names Champion Transportation Services Inc. and RSTZ Transport Inc., seeks to recover over $503,000 in damages for a damaged shipment of audio-visual equipment insured by the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01556, Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company v. Champion Transportation Services Inc. et al.

Property & Casualty

May 31, 2023, 5:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Thomas Thomas & Hafer

defendants

Champion Transportation Services Inc.

Rstz Transport, Inc.

nature of claim: 890/