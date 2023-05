New Suit

American Specialty Insurance, Travelers and other plaintiffs filed a negligence against Dixie Marine Inc. on Monday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Mahtook & LaFleur, pursues subrogation claims over fire damage to a docked boat allegedly caused by the defendant's welding. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01455, Atlantic Specialty Insurance Co. et al. v. Dixie Marine Inc.

Insurance

May 01, 2023, 8:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Great American Insurance Company

Travelers Property Casualty Co of America

Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company

Canopius/State National Ins. Co.

Starr Indemnity & Liability Company

Plaintiffs

Mahtook & Lafleur (lafayette)

defendants

Dixie Marine, Inc.

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct