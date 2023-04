Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dorsey & Whitney on Friday removed an ERISA lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, which seeks to recover expenses for medical services performed by an out-of-network provider, was filed by K&L Gates on behalf of Atlantic Shore Surgical Associates PC. The case is 3:23-cv-02359, Atlantic Shore Surgical Associtates, P.C. v. Unitedhealth Group, Inc. et al.

Health Care

April 28, 2023, 4:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Atlantic Shore Surgical Associtates, P.C.

defendants

Americhoice Of New Jersey, Inc.

Oxford Health Insurance, Inc.

Oxford Health Plans (NJ), Inc.

UMR, Inc.

United Healthcare Services, Inc.

Unitedhealth Group, Inc.

Unitedhealthcare Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Doresy & Whitney LLP

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations