New Suit - ERISA

UnitedHealthcare and other defendants were hit with an ERISA lawsuit Tuesday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, for disputed claims under a health insurance plan, was brought by Harris Beach PLLC on behalf of Atlantic Shore Surgical Associates. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-05420, Atlantic Shore Surgical Associates v. Unitedhealthcare et al.