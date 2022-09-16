New Suit - Copyright

Warner Music and other related affiliates sued energy drink company Bang Energy and CEO Jack Owoc for copyright infringement Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Sidley Austin, alleges that Bang routinely exploits copyrighted musical works on its TikTok channel. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-22951, Atlantic Recording Corporation et al v. Vital Pharmaceuticals, Inc., d/b/a Bang Energy et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 16, 2022, 6:41 AM