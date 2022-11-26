New Suit - Copyright

Warner Music and other plaintiffs sued London-based skincare and cosmetics company Iconic London (Holdings) Limited Friday in California Central District Court over copyright infringement claims. The court case, brought by Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp, accuses Iconic and its social media influencers of using the plaintiffs’ works in the company's online marketing and advertising videos. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-08602, Atlantic Recording Corporation, a Delaware Corporation et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 26, 2022, 7:59 AM