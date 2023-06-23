New Suit - Contract

Atlantic Packaging Products sued ACS Holdings d/b/a Inspire Automation, Systec Corp. and Automatan LLC for breach of contract on Friday in Wisconsin Western District Court. The suit, brought by Foley & Lardner, accuses the defendants of failing to timely install robotic equipment in the plaintiff's manufacturing facilities and failing to provide a refund. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00428, Atlantic Packaging Products Ltd. v. ACS Holdings Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 23, 2023, 7:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Atlantic Packaging Products Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Foley & Lardner

defendants

ACS Holdings, Inc.

Automatan LLC

Systec Corporation

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract