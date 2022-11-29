New Suit - Trade Secrets

Williams Mullen filed a trade secret and breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of Atlantic Diving Supply Inc. The suit targets former consultant for Atlantic Diving Supply, Travis Hock, for allegedly breaching an employment agreement by misappropriating confidential information in order to solicit the plaintiff's customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00495, Atlantic Diving Supply, Inc. v. Hock.

Business Services

November 29, 2022, 4:53 PM