Mike Oropallo of Barclay Damon has entered an appearance for Atlantic Contracting Partners in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Nov. 17 in New York Southern District Court by Rothwell Figg Ernst & Manbeck on behalf of Atlantic Contracting & Specialties, pursues claims against the defendant for the ongoing use of the 'Atlantic Contracting' mark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero, is 1:23-cv-10134, Atlantic Contracting & Specialties, LLC v. Atlantic Contracting Partners, LLC.
Construction & Engineering
January 10, 2024, 10:01 AM