Who Got The Work

Mike Oropallo of Barclay Damon has entered an appearance for Atlantic Contracting Partners in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Nov. 17 in New York Southern District Court by Rothwell Figg Ernst & Manbeck on behalf of Atlantic Contracting & Specialties, pursues claims against the defendant for the ongoing use of the 'Atlantic Contracting' mark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero, is 1:23-cv-10134, Atlantic Contracting & Specialties, LLC v. Atlantic Contracting Partners, LLC.

Construction & Engineering

January 10, 2024, 10:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Atlantic Contracting & Specialties, LLC

Plaintiffs

Rothwell Figg Ernst Manbeck

defendants

Atlantic Contracting Partners, LLC

defendant counsels

Barclay Damon

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims