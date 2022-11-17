New Suit

Litchfield Cavo filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Atlantic Casualty Insurance Company. The complaint, against Sherry Phillips, William Roper and Leonard Willis, seeks to declare that Atlantic Casualty has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-04546, Atlantic Casualty Insurance Company v. Phillips et al.

Insurance

November 17, 2022, 6:41 AM