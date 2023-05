Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Freeman, Mathis & Gary on Friday removed a lawsuit against Fayette County, Georgia, and Zoning Director Deborah Bell to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Webb, Klase & Lemond on behalf of Atlantic Billboards, challenges the county's denial of nine sign permit applications. The case is 3:23-cv-00079, Atlantic Billboards, LLC v. Fayette County, Georgia et al.

Georgia

May 06, 2023, 12:44 PM

Plaintiffs

Atlantic Billboards, LLC

Plaintiffs

Webb, Klase & Lemond, LLC

defendants

Deborah Bell

Fayette County, Georgia

Zoning Board of Appeals of Fayette County

defendant counsels

Freeman, Mathis & Gary

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation