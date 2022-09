Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Chartwell Law Offices on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against The Travelers Indemnity Company of America to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Property Claims Litigation Group on behalf of Atlantel Inc. The case is 1:22-cv-03749, Atlantel, Inc. v. The Travelers Indemnity Company of America.

Insurance

September 21, 2022, 4:48 AM