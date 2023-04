News From Law.com

Atlanta's five biggest law firms stayed within the Am law 100 rankings this year, but while three climbed the rankings another two got bumped down. The average revenue growth across the board for the Am Law 100 stood at 3.6% last year, a sharp decline from 2021′s average of 14.8%. But Atlanta's firms collectively beat national growth with a 4.9% average boost among the five firms.

April 19, 2023, 12:16 PM

