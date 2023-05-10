Atlanta to Pay Journalist $105K to Settle Lawsuit Over 2020 ...

News From Law.com

A freelance photojournalist who was arrested while taking photos during a racial justice demonstration in 2020 has reached a $105,000 settlement with the city of Atlanta, his lawyers said. Sharif Hassan had filed a federal lawsuit claiming his constitutional rights were violated, including his First Amendment right to freedom of speech. His lawyers said in a news release Monday that officers arrested him in retaliation for recording the police as they arrested a protestor in a public place.

Georgia

May 10, 2023, 4:05 PM

