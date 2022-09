News From Law.com

Even as the legal profession embraces some aspects of remote proceedings for hearings and depositions, the hazards are well known: the speaker's microphone won't work, an interloper takes over the Zoom broadcasts and unleashes profanity on the court, a cat appears on the screen posing as a lawyer. A new Atlanta-based legal technology startup company aims to fix some of the bugs in remote litigation.

Georgia

September 01, 2022, 12:52 PM