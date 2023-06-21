Atlanta Public Safety Training Center Opponents Sue Over Del...

News From Law.com

Opponents of Atlanta's proposed police and firefighter training center are suing the city, saying the city clerk is delaying a petition drive that seeks to force a voter referendum on halting the complex. The suit, filed Tuesday in Fulton County Superior Court, asks a judge to order acting City Clerk Vanessa Waldron to approve the petition so organizers can start gathering signatures. The proposed referendum is a last-ditch effort to halt the project that opponents refer to as "Cop City."

June 21, 2023, 1:56 PM

