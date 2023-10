News From Law.com

Atlanta's police chief on Tuesday fired an officer who shocked a 62-year-old Black church deacon with a stun gun during a dispute over a traffic ticket, leading to the man's death. Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said Officer Kiran Kimbrough didn't follow department procedures Aug. 10 when he didn't wait until a supervisor arrived to arrest Johnny Hollman Sr. The chief said he made the decision to fire Kimbrough after an internal investigation concluded Monday.

October 10, 2023, 2:10 PM

