Atlanta Officers Wont Face Any Charges in Rayshard Brooks Sh...

Two white Atlanta police officers who clashed with Rayshard Brooks acted reasonably during the 2020 encounter that ended with the 27-year-old Black man's fatal shooting, a specially appointed prosecutor said Tuesday in announcing his decision not to pursue charges against the pair. Pete Skandalakis, executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia, said Officer Garrett Rolfe, who shot and killed Brooks in June 2020, and Officer Devin Brosnan will not face any charges, saying they faced a "dynamic situation."

Georgia

August 23, 2022, 6:43 PM