Atlanta Judge Suspended, Reprimanded for Ethics Violations |...

An Atlanta Municipal Court judge has been suspended for 90 days without pay for often being late to or absent from her courtroom, plus other unethical behavior, the Georgia Supreme Court announced Tuesday. In its opinion, the supreme court said Terrinee Gundy's actions translated to 12 violations of the Code of Judicial Conduct. According to the opinion, since 2017, Gundy had been under an investigation by the Judicial Qualifications Commission for allegedly being excessively tardy and absent.

Georgia

August 24, 2022, 2:18 PM