Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against emergency room staffing and billing provider Inphynet Contracting Services to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Mark Brittain PC on behalf of Atlanta Heart Associates, accuses Inphynet of fraudulently billing insurance providers for electrocardiogram services that Atlanta Heart cardiologists provide. The case is 1:23-cv-00998, Atlanta Heart Associates, P.C. v. Inphynet Contracting Services, LLC.

Health Care

March 10, 2023, 9:00 AM