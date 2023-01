News From Law.com

An Atlanta law firm has secured a $15 million settlement in a premises liability case in which a DeKalb County apartment complex was accused of allowing an unauthorized tenant to sexually assault a resident multiple times.The Nov. 22 settlement, which was announced in a news release, came after the woman, identified as Jane Doe because she's a sexual assault victim, sued the complex in DeKalb County State Court.

Georgia

January 04, 2023, 10:31 AM