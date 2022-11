News From Law.com

An Atlanta law firm has successfully defended an apartment complex's management company in a premises liability lawsuit filed by the mother of a boy killed in an accidental shooting incident.In a six-day trial in Fulton County State Court before Ben Studdard III, a senior Henry County State Court judge, the jury on Nov. 17 ruled in the defense's favor.

Georgia

November 29, 2022, 5:32 PM