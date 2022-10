News From Law.com

A metro Atlanta law firm has secured a $465,000 settlement award in a premises liability case for a client who broke her ankle due to standing water at a local roller skating rink. The amount awarded is the highest settlement ever against a skating rink for a slip-and-fall case in Georgia, according to Case Metrix, an Atlanta-based company that tracks premises liability and motor vehicle accident cases in the Southeast.

Georgia

October 25, 2022, 4:38 PM