Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AmGuard Insurance and Maxum Indemnity Co. to Tennessee Western District Court. The suit, concerning commercial insurance claims, was filed by Libby & Nahmias on behalf of ATL Enterprises. The case is 2:22-cv-02581, ATL Enterprises v. Maxum Indemnity Company et al.

Insurance

September 06, 2022, 7:07 PM