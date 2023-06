New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Flat Rate Movers was hit with a privacy class action on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher and Gucovschi Rozenshteyn, accuses the defendant of recording telephone communications with California consumers without consent or disclosure in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05471, Atkinson v. Flat Rate Movers Ltd.

Business Services

June 27, 2023, 5:00 PM

Plaintiffs

James Atkinson

Plaintiffs

Bursor & Fisher

defendants

Flat Rate Movers, Ltd.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct