New Suit - Class Action

Wells Fargo and Securities Associates of Mississippi were hit with a class action on Monday in Mississippi Northern District Court. The suit alleges that after United Furniture Industries ceased operations on Nov. 21, the defendants took possession of United's facilities and denied access to other parties whose property remains on the premises. The complaint was filed by Langston & Lott. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00186, Atkins Trucking LLC v. Wells Fargo & Co. et al.