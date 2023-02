New Suit - Contract

Clark Hill filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of ATI Specialty Materials. The suit, over the alleged failure to deliver goods, pursues claims against JP Technology. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01018, ATI Specialty Materials LLC v. JP Technology Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 21, 2023, 5:08 PM