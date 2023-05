Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against ADP, the human resources and payroll company, and Erica Ontiveros to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act, was filed by Obeidy & Associates on behalf of a former employee. The case is 1:23-cv-22001, Athnasios v. ADP, Inc. et al.

Business Services

May 30, 2023, 5:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Suzy Athnasios

defendants

ADP, Inc.

Erica Ontiveros

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act