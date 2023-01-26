Athlete-Backed Fantasy Sports Site PrizePicks Hires First Le...

News From Law.com

PrizePicks, the daily fantasy sports startup backed by Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas, NFL quarterback Matt Ryan and NBA hall of famer Tracy McGrady is hiring its first chief legal officer. Jason Barclay will oversee PrizePicks' government affairs, people operations and compliance matters. He joins the company from Athletico, one of the nation's largest providers of outpatient physical therapy, where he was chief legal officer and executive vice president.

Gaming & Esports

January 26, 2023, 3:41 PM