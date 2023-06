New Suit - Consumer

Wells Fargo was sued on Thursday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over allegedly fraudulent transfers, was filed by Swift Law on behalf of Ronald Athelus. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01231, Athelus v. Wells Fargo Bank N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

June 01, 2023, 5:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Ronald Athelus

Swift Law PLLC

defendants

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

nature of claim: 890/