Under Armour was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Eastern District Court. The court case was filed by Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg on behalf of shoemaker Athalonz LLC. The suit alleges that Under Armor sells products that use the plaintiff’s patented technology for shifting athletes’ weight so that they adopt a more active stance. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00193, Athalonz LLC v. Under Armour, Inc.

April 26, 2023, 7:01 PM

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims