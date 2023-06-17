New Suit - Product Liability

Bird Rides, an electric scooter rental company, and other defendants were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court. The court action was brought by the Kim Law Firm and the Borison Firm on behalf of Luz Atencio, who contends he sustained injuries due to the brakes on his rented Bird scooter malfunctioning. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-04787, Atencio v. Bird Rides, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

June 17, 2023, 9:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Luz Atencio

Plaintiffs

Borison Firm Llc.

defendants

Bird Rides, Inc.

Ninebot, Inc.

Segway Inc.

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims