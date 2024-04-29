Who Got The Work

Thomas L. Rosenberg and Ashley G. LaRock of Roetzel & Andress have stepped in to defend Fox Valley Construction Group in a pending complaint for declaratory judgment. The complaint, filed March 13 in Ohio Northern District Court by Bruns, Connell, Vollmar & Armstrong and Kennedys on behalf of Ategrity Specialty Insurance Co., seeks to declare that an issued commercial general liability policy does not provide coverage for any and all asserted claims in an underlying construction negligence case. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jack Zouhary, is 3:24-cv-00470, Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company v. Fox Valley Construction Group, Inc. et al.

Insurance

April 29, 2024, 8:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Bruns, Connell, Vollmar & Armstrong

defendants

Dorr Street Plaza, LLC

Fox Valley Construction Group, Inc.

Secor Village North LLC

defendant counsels

Law Office Of Norman A. Abood

Roetzel & Andress

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute