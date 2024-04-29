Thomas L. Rosenberg and Ashley G. LaRock of Roetzel & Andress have stepped in to defend Fox Valley Construction Group in a pending complaint for declaratory judgment. The complaint, filed March 13 in Ohio Northern District Court by Bruns, Connell, Vollmar & Armstrong and Kennedys on behalf of Ategrity Specialty Insurance Co., seeks to declare that an issued commercial general liability policy does not provide coverage for any and all asserted claims in an underlying construction negligence case. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jack Zouhary, is 3:24-cv-00470, Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company v. Fox Valley Construction Group, Inc. et al.
Insurance
April 29, 2024, 8:53 AM